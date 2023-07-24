Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $133.10 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $136.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day moving average is $114.10.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

