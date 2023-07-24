Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $80.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

