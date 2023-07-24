Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 424,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after buying an additional 133,304 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

