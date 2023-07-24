Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $78.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

