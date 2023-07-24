First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,392.07

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,392.07 and last traded at $1,378.84, with a volume of 8488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,365.52.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,284.68 and a 200-day moving average of $994.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

