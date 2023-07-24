First Financial Bancorp.’s (FFBC) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,426. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,339,000 after purchasing an additional 423,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,535,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,270,000 after acquiring an additional 145,891 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

