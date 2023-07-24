First Horizon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 25,529 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical volume of 15,104 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Horizon Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

