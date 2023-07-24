First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,430,000 after purchasing an additional 774,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,061,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 344,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,021,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 572,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,910,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,911,000 after purchasing an additional 336,031 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.