First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by True Capital Management

True Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 0.9% of True Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. True Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

