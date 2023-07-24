Florin Court Capital LLP Invests $886,000 in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Global X MSCI Greece ETF comprises 0.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.57% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GREK. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,416,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GREK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,276. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.03.

About Global X MSCI Greece ETF

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

