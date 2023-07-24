Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,701 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,237. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

