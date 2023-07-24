Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Buys 236 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,591,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $215.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

