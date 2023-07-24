Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.53. 1,482,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,456,266. The stock has a market cap of $270.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

