Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.5% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period.

MDY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $494.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,777. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

