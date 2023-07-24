Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) vs. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Financial Contrast

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties and Franklin Street Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 55.59%. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Street Properties pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties 0.94% 0.48% 0.22% Franklin Street Properties 4.75% 1.00% 0.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Franklin Street Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $675.70 million 1.01 -$1.05 million ($0.09) -70.22 Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 0.97 $1.09 million $0.07 22.29

Franklin Street Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Street Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

