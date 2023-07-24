Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $16.97 on Monday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $102,045.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at $284,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $102,045.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,275,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $78,846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 248,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

