FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAPR. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.26. 11,954 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

