G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $291.41 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00044558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

