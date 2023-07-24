Gala Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $611.22 million and $56.12 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,704,476,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,717,082,231 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

