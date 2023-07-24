GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam grew its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,590 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.13% of GameStop worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GameStop by 457.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 101,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $2,287,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,004,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GME traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $22.66. 1,135,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

