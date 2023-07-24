General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Reduced by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.50. 694,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average of $94.83. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

