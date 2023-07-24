GICTrade Price Hits $0.85 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002922 BTC on major exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $84.32 million and $14,519.06 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9430908 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,073.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

