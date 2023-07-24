Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Globant stock opened at $184.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average is $166.20. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Globant by 5,250.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,421,000 after purchasing an additional 521,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $50,388,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

