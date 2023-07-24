GMS (NYSE:GMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.50

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 10168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.83.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,991,739.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GMS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,743,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GMS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,429,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after acquiring an additional 136,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

