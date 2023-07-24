Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Invests $128,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 144,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

