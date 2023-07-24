Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.36. 1,427,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,233,810. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

