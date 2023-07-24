Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,154 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 104.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

HAL stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,027. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

