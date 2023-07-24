Golem Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $196.33 million and $8.36 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

