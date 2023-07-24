Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 7,164 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $26,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.29 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

