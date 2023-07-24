Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 19,277 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $547,079,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

FI opened at $129.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

