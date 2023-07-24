Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 66,895 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,895 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $19,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $71.96.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

