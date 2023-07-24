Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 397,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,839,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 541.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS JPHY opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

