Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $12.48 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 474.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,943 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

