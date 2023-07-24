Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $9.85 Million Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 782,044 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,534,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,016,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,444,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 493,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 390,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.