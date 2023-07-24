Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 4,575 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Block by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 10.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Block by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Block by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 320,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,737 shares of company stock worth $5,923,545. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. CLSA cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.