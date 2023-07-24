Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.05. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $412.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.33 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

