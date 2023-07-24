Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

GCBC stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greene County Bancorp news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,937.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

