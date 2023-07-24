Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,071,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,000. Burford Capital comprises about 6.6% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned 0.49% of Burford Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Burford Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. 140,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.