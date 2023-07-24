Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $44.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 37,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 61,881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 280,749 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.