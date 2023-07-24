Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after buying an additional 2,565,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,663,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $4.83. 2,243,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,561,123. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

