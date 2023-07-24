Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $23.51 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $16.09 million and $481,504.84 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $23.51 or 0.00080567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,563 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

