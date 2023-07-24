HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is CCLA Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,805 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 2.2% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $113,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,554,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 429,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

