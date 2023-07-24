Head-To-Head Contrast: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) versus Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 18.46% 104.60% 5.84% Versus Systems -2,090.47% -103.69% -79.57%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Automatic Data Processing and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 2 2 0 2.00 Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus target price of $237.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.94%. Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 5,308.65%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $16.50 billion 6.00 $2.95 billion $7.83 30.59 Versus Systems $1.11 million 4.00 -$21.76 million ($10.09) -0.04

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Versus Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.