Head-To-Head Contrast: Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL – Get Free Report) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scientific Learning and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Udemy has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

74.6% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Scientific Learning and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Learning N/A N/A N/A Udemy -26.45% -45.38% -21.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scientific Learning and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Learning N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Udemy $629.10 million 2.52 -$153.88 million ($1.21) -8.93

Scientific Learning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy.

About Scientific Learning

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

