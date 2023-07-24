Herc (HRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.30 million. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herc Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $133.10 on Monday. Herc has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52.

Herc Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Herc by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Herc by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

