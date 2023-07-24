Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Cuts Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.64.

