HI Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $441,999.15 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020943 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,144.98 or 1.00083113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00202684 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $368,287.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars.

