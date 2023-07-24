Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) PT Lowered to $32.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $29.39. 78,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,371. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 31.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.