Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 477.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,230,000 after buying an additional 118,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PFG opened at $84.03 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.48 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

