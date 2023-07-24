Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,314 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 173.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,173 shares of company stock worth $1,114,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.23. 64,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ciena’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

